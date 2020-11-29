Gladys E. Hultman
Midland Park - Gladys Eleanora Hultman, 99, a resident of Mill Gardens in Midland Park, formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on November 24, 2020. Gladys was born on December 16, 1920 to the late Frank and Esther Hultman in Lyndhurst, New Jersey. She is pre-deceased by her brother, Frank Joseph. She was a graduate of Hasbrouck Heights High School. In 1942, Gladys was hired as a Teller by the Empire Trust Company. She later sold War Bonds for the company. When Empire Trust merged with the Bank of New York in 1966, Gladys became the Loan Administrator in the Trade and Loan Operations Division at 101 Barclay Street in New York City. Gladys had a 50 year stretch of perfect attendance. When Gladys retired in 2005 at the age of 85, she was the Bank of New York's longest serving full-time employee after spending 62+ years commuting weekly to New York City. Always possessing a ready smile, Gladys was fun to be around and was beloved by her friends and family. She recounted her days as a teenager going to the Hackensack Arena and the Paramus Roller Rink on Route 17 as well as summers spent at Camp Culvamere and the Hidden Valley Dude Ranch. Gladys enjoyed many trips to Sweden, where she visited with relatives, always speaking in Swedish. Later years were spent vacationing with family in Cape Cod, the West Coast and Europe. Gladys is survived by her loving family, niece Barbara Kluthe and her husband Robert; her grand-nephew Douglas Kluthe, her grand-niece Laura (Kluthe) Iwanski and husband Joseph and their children, Christina and Max. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private graveside service will be attended only by immediate family. Reverend Hyoik Kim of Christ First United Methodist Church in Hasbrouck Heights, where Gladys was a member since childhood, will conduct the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gladys' name to the Center for Food Action, 192 Demarest Avenue, Englewood, New Jersey 07631. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com
, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.