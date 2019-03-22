|
|
Gladys E. Sheehan
Port Jervis, NY - Gladys E. Sheehan, (Till) 88, of Port Jervis, NY formerly of Ringwood and Butler, NJ passed away March 20, 2019. Before retiring Mrs. Sheehan was a librarian for the Port Jervis Middle School. Beloved mother of Barbara Crespo, Anna Castelonia, Susan Strohl, Gregory Till, Lawrence Sheehan and Albert Sheehan Jr. Sister of Charles Till. Grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of eleven. Predeceased by her husband Albert Sr. in 1988, brothers Leonard, James, Raymond and Elmer Till, and sisters Evelyn Oser, Margaret Babcock and Vera Willis. Visiting hours Monday March 25, 10 am to 12 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Tpke. Riverdale, with a funeral service at 12 pm. Interment Mount Rest Cemetery, Butler.