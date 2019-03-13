|
|
Gladys Johnson
Passaic - Gladys Johnson 79, of Passaic returned to God's loving arms on March 7, 2019. Beloved mother of Shawn Johnson Sr., loving grandmother of Shawn II, sister of the late Walter Johnson and David Harris, Born in Passaic Gladys resided here all her life, a nurses aide and choir member of Mt. Moriah B.C, Tenant Secretary at Riverview apts., editor of NAACP newsletter, customer service rep. at Ricoh, 25 yrs at The Meadowlands, visiting Thursday 5pm Mt. Moriah B.C., homegoing services 7pm burial Fri 10:30am E.Ridgelawn Cemetery.
