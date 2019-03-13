Services
Madonna Multinational Home for Funerals
109 Howe Ave.
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 777-6011
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Mt. Moriah B.C.
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
E. Ridgelawn Cemetery
Gladys Johnson Obituary
Gladys Johnson

Passaic - Gladys Johnson 79, of Passaic returned to God's loving arms on March 7, 2019. Beloved mother of Shawn Johnson Sr., loving grandmother of Shawn II, sister of the late Walter Johnson and David Harris, Born in Passaic Gladys resided here all her life, a nurses aide and choir member of Mt. Moriah B.C, Tenant Secretary at Riverview apts., editor of NAACP newsletter, customer service rep. at Ricoh, 25 yrs at The Meadowlands, visiting Thursday 5pm Mt. Moriah B.C., homegoing services 7pm burial Fri 10:30am E.Ridgelawn Cemetery.

