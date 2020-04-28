|
Gladys Judith Eksaa,
Wyckoff - Eksaa, Gladys Judith, age 89, of Wyckoff, on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Gladys had lived much of her life in Elmwood Park before moving to Wyckoff. She was a devoted member of Grace Bible Church in North Haledon. Gladys was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Thomspon Eksaa (2016). Loving mother of Glenn Eksaa of Easton, PA and the late Elaine Winter (2020). Dear sister of Edith Moskeland and her husband Roald of Norway. Gladys is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Immediate funeral services will be private to the family with a burial at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Future services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Grace Bible Church, 369 High Mountain Road, North Haledon, NJ 07508. (www.browningforshay.com).