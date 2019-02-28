|
Gladys Leech
Ft. Lee - Gladys Hirt Leech (nee. Nitsch) 100, of Ft. Lee, passed away surrounded by her children on Monday February 25, 2019. She had just recently celebrated her 100 birthday. Gladys was born in the West Hoboken section of what is now Union City and resided there until marring her husband Harold Hirt and moving to Weehawken. She was employed for many years by Bloomfield Mills in New York City until retiring in 1999 at age 89 then volunteered at Palisades Medical Center until 2011 when she was 92 years old.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Harold and several sibling Josephine Deitrich, Anne Hauf, Elsie Grandy, Ida Celia, Dorothy Nitsch, Adolph Nitsch and George Nitsch as well as her second husband Charles Leech. Surviving are daughters Judith A. Pearson and husband James and Patricia Hirt Kranetsky and grandson Charles Kranetsky.
She will be buried in a private service at Fairview Cemetery on March 1, 2019. The Leber Funeral Home in Union City is in charge of the arrangements.