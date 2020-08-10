Gladys Sternberg
Paramus - Gladys, (nee Rodriguez), 93, of Paramus, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Before retiring, Gladys worked for Liz Claiborne, in Secausus, as a Sample Maker and was the supervisor of the department. Gladys lived for her children and grandchildren and relished in their successes; she was extremely young-at-heart and vibrant up until her last day. Most of all, she lived her life to serve God.
Beloved wife of the late Gary (1973). Loving mother of, Gregg (Laurie) Sternberg of Brick, Glenda (Dean) Petruzzelli of Atlantic Highlands and Gary (Patricia) Sternberg of Saddle Brook. Devoted grandmother of Sofia (Scott) Mejia; Brendan Sternberg; Carmen (William) McCann; Ryan (Melissa) Sternberg; Dean Petruzzelli, Jr; Glenda Sternberg; Adam (Ashley) Wisneski; Jennifer (Kenneth) Sullivan; Amanda Wisneski; Christie DelGaldo; Heather DelGaldo; and great-grandchildren, Adam, Lily.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Private cremation.
