Gladys (Tubens) Vazquez
Gladys (nee Tubens) Vazquez

Hawthorne - Vazquez, Gladys (nee Tubens), age 96 of Hawthorne, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Puerto Rico, Gladys had resided in Hawthorne since 1958. A former packer and shop steward with White Metal in Hawthorne, Gladys was an active parishioner at St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. Gladys regularly attended the Saturday evening mass, was a member of the Rosary Society, belonged to the Golden Horizon, and volunteered for the church's annual feast. Gladys had also been a member of both the Hawthorne Caballero and Hawthorne Muchacho Auxiliary. Gladys Vazquez was the beloved wife of the late James Vazquez (2015). Loving mother of Patrick Vazquez and his wife Geri of Wayne, and David Vazquez and his wife Sandy of Hawthorne. Dear grandmother of Daniel Vazquez and his wife Gemma of Lake Hopatcong, and great grandmother of Hope Victoria Vazquez. Sister of Manny Rodriguez of Florida. Gladys is also survived by a niece and several nephews in Florida. All funeral services and cremation will be private. Donations in Gladys' memory can St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, Hawthorne, NJ. (http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/ZCAtC4xv1RfJ2y6O4COwAEf?domain=browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
