Gladys Veronica Ross (DeLalla)



1930 - 2020



"Aren't all my grandchildren beautiful? It's because they take after me."



What can you say about a lady like her? She was a rock - the center of our universe in so many ways. She loved her children, but she loved her grandchildren more (and if it's possible, her great-grandchildren even MORE). She was a kinder, gentler soul than one could ever hope to be. She was also funny as hell - though she would never say "hell".



She had an endlessly big heart, and everyone she met was instantly treated like family, even our pets - whether furry, or scaly, or something in between. She had the most infectious laugh. She always hugged you 'til it hurt.



Gladys Ross, 89, of Dumont, NJ, passed away on April 23, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1930, to Arthur and Gertrude DeLalla. She was the oldest of four children, Janice, Paul, and the late Arthur. She married the late Charles Ross in 1950, they had seven children: Joan, Theresa, Timothy, Patricia, Thomas, Kerriann, and Helen.



More than anything, Gladys loved being a grandmother. She adored her 15 grandchildren: Thomas, Tara, Frank, Kerriann, Charles, Kelly, Nicole, Patrick, Jaclyn, Jennifer, Megan, Ryan, Courtney, Owen, and Daniel, and her 6 great-grandchildren: Brendan, Emma, Kayla, Michael, James, and Evan.



She worked at the Borough of Dumont for over 20 years. Gladys was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Dumont, NJ.



She is now with her beloved Charlie Ross.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store