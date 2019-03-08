Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
C.C. Van Emburgh's Funeral Home
Ridgewood, NJ
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Council
Washington Township, NJ
Gladys W. Nalezny


Gladys W. Nalezny

Paramus - Gladys Wartman Nalezny, of Paramus, went to the angels on March 4, 2019 and was preceded in death by her parents Gladys and Henry Wartman and husband, Casmier P. Nalezny. She leaves behind a daughter, Lenore Shoults of Arkansas, and son, Allan Nalezny (Jacalyn) of New York, grandchildren Catherine Shoults Wacholtz (Luke) of Arkansas and Ethan Nalezny of New York, and great grandson, Wolfric Wacholtz of Arkansas.

Visitation will be at C.C. Van Emburgh's Funeral Home in Ridgewood on Friday, March 8, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and a funeral mass will be Saturday, March 9, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Council in Washington Township.
