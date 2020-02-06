|
Glassman Arline
Fort Lee - A gem and truly one of a kind. A women ahead of her time. Arline Glassman, nee: Schwartz, died peacefully at her home in Fort Lee NJ with family at her side on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at the age of 93. Arline was a dearly loved sister to Shirley, aunt to Barbara & Beth, great aunt to Brieze, Stellar, Scott & Shane, and cousin to Gladys, Jessica & Selma, and friend to many. A teacher, artist, dancer, world traveler and free thinker, Arline followed her own compass. Services were held on Friday January 31st at New Montefiore Cemetery. For further information www.edenmemorial.com or (201) 947 EDEN