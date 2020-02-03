|
Glenn Campanile
Johnstown formerly Paramus - Glenn Campanile, 60, Johnstown formerly of Paramus, NJ passed away February 1, 2020 at home. Born July 14, 1959, in Jersey City, NJ the son of late Ralph and Mary (Peterson) Campanile.
Survived by fiancé Kathleen N. Hill, Johnstown, PA; cousins Carol DeFressine, Denise Hanley, Albert DeFressine, Michael Moroney. Also survived by Kathy's mother Eva Hill, and Kathy's siblings, nephews and great-nieces; and his faithful companion Scout.
Glenn was an avid knife collector, audiophile, ham radio operator, who was very interested in electronics, and installer of first-generation cell phones. He enjoyed his BMW.
Friends received 2-4 pm Wednesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia Street, Armagh. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com