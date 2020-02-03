Services
Richard C Stuart Funeral Home
392 E Philadelphia Street Ext
Armagh, PA 15920
(814) 446-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Campanile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Campanile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Campanile Obituary
Glenn Campanile

Johnstown formerly Paramus - Glenn Campanile, 60, Johnstown formerly of Paramus, NJ passed away February 1, 2020 at home. Born July 14, 1959, in Jersey City, NJ the son of late Ralph and Mary (Peterson) Campanile.

Survived by fiancé Kathleen N. Hill, Johnstown, PA; cousins Carol DeFressine, Denise Hanley, Albert DeFressine, Michael Moroney. Also survived by Kathy's mother Eva Hill, and Kathy's siblings, nephews and great-nieces; and his faithful companion Scout.

Glenn was an avid knife collector, audiophile, ham radio operator, who was very interested in electronics, and installer of first-generation cell phones. He enjoyed his BMW.

Friends received 2-4 pm Wednesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia Street, Armagh. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -