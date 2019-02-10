Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Glenn Doda

Glenn Doda Obituary
Glenn Doda

Garfield - Glenn Doda, 61, of Garfield, died on Friday February 8th, 2019. Born in Paterson, he lived most of his life in Elmwood Park before settling in Garfield.

Beloved son of Bernice Doda (née Coronato) & the late Edmond Doda, dear brother of Lori Samborgna and Paul Doda, and brother-in-law to Gary Samborgna and Glynnis Doda, loving uncle to Arianna Thompson, Gary Samborgna Jr., Ella Doda and Delilah Doda. Glenn will be lovingly remembered by his wide circle of friends, cousins, and extended family. Glenn is strumming his guitar and singing a gentle song with loved ones who have gone before him.

Visiting Monday February 11th, 2019 at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Cremation Private.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for A Change for Nick 45 Carey Avenue Suite 114, Butler, N.J. 07405 would be appreciated in Glenn's memory.
