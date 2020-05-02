Glenn E. Reitmeier
Wyckoff - Glenn E. Reitmeier, 70, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. Born in Paterson, to his parents Rudolph & June, and growing up in Ridgewood, Glenn found his calling as an employee at Kilroy's Wonder Market in Glen Rock where he began working at 23 years old. Over the years at Kilroy's, you could find Glenn bagging groceries or being the "Chief Cart Man" making sure all the store's shopping carts were in order. He served the community at Kilroy's for 40 years and was widely recognized at the time. Glenn is survived by uncle Daniel Emerson, and will be missed by his cousins and his many friends. Due to the circumstances, a private burial will take place, and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. For more information and updates, please visit www.vpfh.com




