Glenn L. Bell
Dumont - Mr. Bell passed away Saturday, September 7th at age 89. Glenn, along with his wife Margaret, called Dumont their home for over 50 years.
Glenn served honorably with the United States Air Force, stationed on Okinawa during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he worked as a skilled automotive technician.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Marge, his daughter Mary Steffen (Tom), daughter Barbara (Robert Austin), and granddaughter Alexandra, and his younger brother Robert. He was predeceased by his older brother Harry.
If you wish to do a good deed in Glenn's honor, make a contribution to: The Recreation Department of the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus, One Veterans Drive, Paramus, NJ 07652.