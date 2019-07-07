|
|
Glenn Minor Azuma
Glencoe, IL - Glenn Minor Azuma, formerly of New Milford, NJ, passed away peacefully in his home in Glencoe, Illinois, surrounded by his wife and children on June 22, 2019.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Klein; his children Pierce (Josephine Hood) Azuma and Paige (Philippe Andre) Azuma; the mother of his children, Valerie Pierce; and their twin grandchildren Minor and Marion Azuma. He is also survived by his mother Mitsy Azuma; and his brothers Donald (Diane); James (Valeria); Robert (Jane); and nieces and nephews Rikka, Richard, Jared, Derek, Michael, and Craig. After meeting and marrying Peggy, Glenn also welcomed into his family and is survived by her children and their families, Stefanie (Michael Jackson) Klein and children Noah and Shea; Jason Klein; Meredith Klein; and Henry. Glenn was pre-deceased by his father, Minor Azuma.
Glenn was born on November 5, 1950 in Hackensack, NJ, and attended New Milford HS where he was the 1968 Class President. He attended Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, and later received his Juris Doctorate from Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey. Glenn moved to Chicago to begin his legal career and transitioned to a successful career in real estate development and a long serving chairman and member of the board of Hostelling International USA.
A memorial service to celebrate Glenn's life will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church, Evanston, IL, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hostelling International USA, www.hiusa.org/donate. Obituary also published in a Chicago Tribune at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/chicagotribune/obituary.aspx?n=glenn-minor-azuma&pid=193269279