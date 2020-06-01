Glenn N. VanBiert
1961 - 2020
Glenn N. Van Biert

Clifton - Glenn N. Van Biert, 59, formerly of Little Falls on May 31, 2020. Husband of Bernadette (nee Di Piazza). Father of Mason. Son of Emily (nee Johanns) and the late Raymond Van Biert; brother of Brian Van Biert and Wayne Manla. A public memorial service will be held once restrictions are lifted. Complete obituary at www.bizubparker.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
