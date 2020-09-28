Gloria Albano Foster
Burlington, MA - Gloria Albano Foster, 94, of Burlington, MA, passed away on September 21, 2020. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 43 years Robert Foster and is survived by her children Robert Foster and Karen Adelman of Natick, MA, Janet Foster of Scottsdale, AZ, Richard Foster and Paula Maylahn of Northvale, NJ, and Rosemary Foster and Daniel Padien of Arlington, MA. Gloria leaves behind her adored grandchildren Seth Foster, Leah Foster and Daniel Noar, Noah Foster, Maeve Padien, and Finnian Padien. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Betty Albano, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law James and Betty Cooper, and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gloria was born on November 6, 1925 in Emerson, NJ to Dominick Albano and Erminia Prinelli Albano, who immigrated from Italy in the early 1900s. She resided for many years in Neptune, NJ and River Vale, NJ before moving to the Boston area in 2013 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Gloria graduated from the New Jersey State Teacher's College in 1946 and embarked on a long career as an elementary school teacher, with a brief hiatus while her children were young. Gloria had a passion for reading and instilled that same passion in young and old alike. Her favorite activity was teaching her students to read, and later in life she volunteered at the local library in River Vale, NJ, and established a library in her assisted living community in Burlington, MA. Gloria spent her final years at Stonebridge at Burlington, where she received loving care from both their caregivers and those from Visiting Angels. After moving to Stonebridge, she thrived as the friendships she developed and the care and support she received revitalized her. She loved the community there and her family will be forever grateful to all who cared for her.
Gloria was blessed with boundless energy and an incredibly generous spirit. She welcomed everyone into her home at a moment's notice and always had spaghetti and meatballs available for dinner. Gloria was devoted to her family and instilled in her children kindness, acceptance, and respect for all. Her family honors her memory by carrying on that legacy.
The family will receive their family and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Thursday Oct 1, from 4:00-8:00pm. The Funeral Mass celebrating Gloria's life and faith will be held at the Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Friday Oct 2, at 10:30am. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Twp. of Washington, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to firstbook.org
, who provide equal access to quality education for kids in need, or raisingareaderma.org
who help families develop and practice shared home reading habits. Becker-funeralhome.com