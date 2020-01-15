Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Bertinato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Bertinato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Bertinato Obituary
Gloria Bertinato

Fort Lee - Gloria Bertinato, 88, of Fort Lee, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Devoted wife of 67 years to Louis Bertinato. Loving mother of Lew Bertinato, Gail Schmidt and husband Robert, Lois Murphy and husband Keith. Proud grandmother of Kerry Harris and husband Kenneth. Dear sister of the late Dolores Moore. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. She was funny, loving and generous to her family; and enjoyed working on her many pieces of artwork.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -