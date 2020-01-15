|
Fort Lee - Gloria Bertinato, 88, of Fort Lee, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Devoted wife of 67 years to Louis Bertinato. Loving mother of Lew Bertinato, Gail Schmidt and husband Robert, Lois Murphy and husband Keith. Proud grandmother of Kerry Harris and husband Kenneth. Dear sister of the late Dolores Moore. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. She was funny, loving and generous to her family; and enjoyed working on her many pieces of artwork.