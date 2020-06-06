Gloria Bongiovanni
Warren - Gloria Bongiovanni, age 94, of Warren, NJ, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, passed away on June 3, 2020. Gloria was born in Hudson County, NJ to the loving parents of Albert and Rose Gerckens. She married Emil Bongiovanni on November 25th, 1948 and they enjoyed 71 years of a wonderful marriage. They lived most of their lives, raising a family, in Ridgefield, NJ. She worked in a variety of administrative positions, including a role as Secretary with Ridgefield Memorial High School. In recent times, they moved to Warren, NJ, to be closer to their granddaughter and family. For over 50 years, Gloria was a very active member in her Church, Morsemere Community Church in Cliffside Park, NJ. She also participated in other community organizations. Gloria is survived by her two children, Robert Bongiovanni of Cape May Courthouse, NJ and Joan Truncali of Portland, OR. In addition, she has three grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN, at www.stjude.org/; or Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, CA at guidedogs.com. Any donation would be appreciated. Private Funeral arrangements will be coordinated by McCorry Brothers Funeral Home in Cliffside Park, NJ. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.