Gloria C. Cloughsey
1931 - 2020
Gloria C. Cloughsey

Wayne - Gloria C. (nee Peer) Cloughsey, 89, of WAYNE died Wednesday at Chilton Medical Center, Pequannock.

Born in West Paterson, New Jersey, Mrs. Cloughsey resided in Wayne since 1952. She had been employed at Friendly's Restaurant and Woolworth's, both at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Cloughsey, Sr., in 2002.

Survivors include: her daughter, Caroline Gargiulo and her partner, Nick D'Ermilio of Basking Ridge, NJ and her son, Thomas J. Cloughsey, Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Andover, NJ; her sister, Dorothy Yuhas of Fairfield, NJ and her six grandchildren: Timothy, Jaclyn and Dana Gargiulo, Thomas J. III, Robert and Kathleen Cloughsey.

Visitation will be from 2-6 pm Sunday, Oct, 4, 2020 at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home on Monday at 10:30 am followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington DC 20090-6929. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a mask or a face covering is required and please be mindful of the length of your visit, allowing the family to spend time with all who arrive. Visit www.bizubparker.com for driving directions and to sign the online guestbook.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
