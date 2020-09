Gloria C. CloughseyWayne - Gloria C. (nee Peer) Cloughsey , 89, died Wednesday. Wife of the late Thomas J., Sr. Mother of Caroline Gargiulo and Thomas J., Jr. Sister of Dorothy Yuhas. Grandmother of 6. Visitation will be from 2-6 pm Sunday, Oct, 4, 2020 at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home on Monday at 10:30 am. Visit www.bizubparker.com for driving directions and to sign the online guestbook.