|
|
Gloria Clark
- - Dr. Mrs. Gloria Irene Williams Norman Clark, 74, passed peacefully at home in Gainesville, Florida, on April 3, 2019. Gloria will be sadly missed by her husband, Dr. Joe Clark, her children, step-children, grandchildren, brothers, and countless relatives and friends. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Williams Thomas Funeral Home, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry, Fl 32669. For more information, visit the Gloria Clark tribute page at https://www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com/m/obituaries/Gloria-Clark-8/Memories.