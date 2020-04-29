|
|
Gloria DiMartino
Pompton Plains - Gloria P. DiMartino of Pompton plains, (formerly of Palisades Park) passed away peacefully in her home on April 25, 2020 at the age of 91, surrounded by loved ones. Gloria was born on March 26, 1929 during the Great Depression to Maria and Rocco of West New York, becoming the only daughter of five sons. Gloria graduated Memorial High School and went on to attend Rutgers University where she studied accounting. She went on to work as an accountant at Jaguar Motors (Leonia) for 25 years. But Gloria's true passion was her family. Gloria was a one of a kind beautiful and strong soul that could be relied on for anything. She opened her heart and home to many people, touching the hearts and souls of all who knew her. A devoted wife and most amazing mother of 4 daughters, she LED by example. She and her loving husband Richard raised their daughters in Palisades Park. Gloria epitomized the simple, but especially important things in life - no one left her house with an empty stomach, without a big hug and a kiss. Her compassion and love of life emanated in everything she did. She loved to cook and entertain with her family and friends; holidays were always a feast and a celebration! Friends visited for early morning coffee (before work!). Nightly teas were celebrated with daughters. She was a very spiritual woman and was a devout catholic and avid churchgoer. She was a long-time parishioner of St Michaels church in Palisades park for 50 years. Gloria moved to Cedar Crest in Pompton plains in 2004. She was an active member of the community, where she is remembered for her warm infectious smile and friendliness. She started traveling at the age of 75, fulfilling a lifelong dream of visiting Italy. Gloria is predeceased by the love of her life, Richard DiMartino her husband of 49 years. She is survived by her four daughters Melissa Salort (Raymond ) of Fair Lawn, Ellen Seitter (Arthur) of Rochelle Park, Linda Smith (Paul) of Wood Ridge and Therese Farmer (Robert) of Philipsburg. Gloria was truly a wonderful and doting grandmother to her 11 grandchildren: Raymond Salort, Laura Salort-Kuskin (husband Brad), Daniela Salort, Olivia Seitter, Katie Smith(husband Harrison), Lauren Smith, William Wilson, Jeffrey Wilson, step grandchildren John Farmer, Wade Farmer and Hanna Farmer, and Great granddaughter Mila Rae Kuskin. She will be so very deeply missed by her family and friends. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near Still loved, still missed, and so very dear. Due to the ever changing Covid 19 regulations a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.