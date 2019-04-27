Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
For more information about
Gloria Zupfer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
155 2nd Ave.,
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church,
155 2nd Ave.,
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Zupfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Elaine Zupfer


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Elaine Zupfer Obituary
Gloria Elaine Zupfer

Westwood - Gloria Elaine Jungemann Zupfer, 84, formerly of Westwood, NJ, was called home to her Lord on April 22nd, 2019 in Pompton Plains, NJ, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 18th, 1934 in Wolsey, SD to Erich and Mayme (Fischer) Jungemann. She graduated from Wolsey High School and attended Huron College. Gloria graduated as a Deaconess from Valparaiso University in 1956, beginning a lifetime of service to her Lord in Hutchinson, MN. While in Hutchinson, she met and married her husband, Jerrald Zupfer. Together, they enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage that produced four children, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Gloria served many Lutheran congregations throughout her life, but her longest tenure was at Zion Lutheran Church and School in Westwood, NJ. There she served as Deaconess, teacher of music and confirmation, choir director and organist. Her greatest love was serving her Lord in any capacity she could, using her talents for His glory. Gloria is survived by her husband Jerrald of Pompton Plains, NJ, formerly of Westwood, NJ; her children Gretchen (Bruce) Becker, Evan (Kimbria) Zupfer, Joel (Anne) Zupfer and Christen (David) Levesque; her grandchildren Lea (Tom) Cassidy, Amy (Ryan) Zujovic, Dara (Gary) Ribis, Ryan, Aaron, Grace (Andy) Bouvier, Noah, Hope, David (Jaclyn) Levesque Jr. and Jacob Levesque; her great-grandchildren Gwen Cassidy and Emmett Cassidy as well as her brothers Luther (Joyce) Jungemann and Quintin (Joyce) Jungemann. She was preceded in death by her parents Erich and Mayme Jungemann, sister Genevieve (Edward) Kahre and brothers Bertram (Anita) Jungemann and Herbert Jungemann. The family will receive guests at Zion Lutheran Church, 155 2nd Ave., Westwood, NJ on Saturday, May 11th, from 9:30-11AM with a Celebration of Gloria's life and faith at 11AM and reception following in the church undercroft. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to either LC-MS Deaconess Ministry, Mission Advancement, PO Box 66861, St. Louis, MO 63166 (please mark - national ministry in note section), or Zion Lutheran Church. Becker-Funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now