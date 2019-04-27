|
Westwood - Gloria Elaine Jungemann Zupfer, 84, formerly of Westwood, NJ, was called home to her Lord on April 22nd, 2019 in Pompton Plains, NJ, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 18th, 1934 in Wolsey, SD to Erich and Mayme (Fischer) Jungemann. She graduated from Wolsey High School and attended Huron College. Gloria graduated as a Deaconess from Valparaiso University in 1956, beginning a lifetime of service to her Lord in Hutchinson, MN. While in Hutchinson, she met and married her husband, Jerrald Zupfer. Together, they enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage that produced four children, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Gloria served many Lutheran congregations throughout her life, but her longest tenure was at Zion Lutheran Church and School in Westwood, NJ. There she served as Deaconess, teacher of music and confirmation, choir director and organist. Her greatest love was serving her Lord in any capacity she could, using her talents for His glory. Gloria is survived by her husband Jerrald of Pompton Plains, NJ, formerly of Westwood, NJ; her children Gretchen (Bruce) Becker, Evan (Kimbria) Zupfer, Joel (Anne) Zupfer and Christen (David) Levesque; her grandchildren Lea (Tom) Cassidy, Amy (Ryan) Zujovic, Dara (Gary) Ribis, Ryan, Aaron, Grace (Andy) Bouvier, Noah, Hope, David (Jaclyn) Levesque Jr. and Jacob Levesque; her great-grandchildren Gwen Cassidy and Emmett Cassidy as well as her brothers Luther (Joyce) Jungemann and Quintin (Joyce) Jungemann. She was preceded in death by her parents Erich and Mayme Jungemann, sister Genevieve (Edward) Kahre and brothers Bertram (Anita) Jungemann and Herbert Jungemann. The family will receive guests at Zion Lutheran Church, 155 2nd Ave., Westwood, NJ on Saturday, May 11th, from 9:30-11AM with a Celebration of Gloria's life and faith at 11AM and reception following in the church undercroft. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to either LC-MS Deaconess Ministry, Mission Advancement, PO Box 66861, St. Louis, MO 63166 (please mark - national ministry in note section), or Zion Lutheran Church. Becker-Funeralhome.com