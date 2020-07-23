1/
Gloria Estelle Loney
Gloria Estelle Loney

Gloria Estelle Loney, 83 (nee Goldfarb), of Dumont, NJ, formerly of Edgewater, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Loney (1991). She is survived by her son Walter Loney, her daughter Lorelei Menist, her husband Glen and her son John Loney and his wife Lisa. Cherished sister of Carol Smith, Elaine Paterno and the late Janice Gorman. Loving grandmother of seven and great grandmother of one. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ. Prayer service to be celebrated Wednesday at 10:15 am. Interment to follow at Brookside Cemetery, Englewood, NJ. To send condolences, please visit mccorrybrothers.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
JUL
29
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
McCorry Brothers
Funeral services provided by
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
July 23, 2020
Rest in Peace, Gloria. There is a special place in Heaven for you! Condolences to your family.
John Pickel
Neighbor
