Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
The Community Church
Harrington Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
Gloria F. Hoertel

Gloria F. Hoertel Obituary
Gloria F. Hoertel

Harrington Park - HOERTEL, Gloria F. (nee Leach), 96, of Harrington Park, NJ, passed away on Friday, December 13th, 2019. Born in Bogota, NJ, Gloria grew up in Dumont, NJ before moving to Harrington Park, NJ 67 years ago. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold E. for 65 years. She was the loving mother of Richard and his wife Jean and Linda Hoertel McCammond and her husband John. She was also a devoted grandmother to Caroline McCammond. Gloria was predeceased by her parents Henry Alderson Leach and Frances as well as her sister Violet Dobson. Gloria was a graduate of Dumont High School's class of 1940. After graduation, she worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of NYC. Gloria was an avid ice-skater often skating at various rinks in Manhattan after business hours. She was known for her speed and agility on the ice. While raising her family in Harrington Park, NJ, Gloria served as a Girl Scout Leader and Sunday School Teacher at The Community Church of Harrington Park, where she was a long-time member. She also volunteered as the church librarian for many years. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Thursday, December 19th from 2-4 and 7-9PM. A Celebration of Gloria's life and faith will be held at The Community Church in Harrington Park, NJ on Friday, December 20th at 10AM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to The Community Church, 1 Spring St., Harrington Park, NJ 07640 in Gloria's Memory. Becker-Funeralhome.com
