Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
First Reformed Church Cemetery
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Guerin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Guerin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Guerin Obituary
Gloria Guerin

Pompton Plains - Gloria Guerin, 95, of Pompton Plains, passed away on October 12, 2019.

Gloria was an active member of the First Reformed Church of Pompton Plains and built many friendships through the church circle. She worked as the school secretary at Pequannock Grammar School for 25 years and was active in the town's Seniors Group. She enjoyed playing bridge with various groups over the years and especially loved traveling with her husband, H. Richard Guerin.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Deborah Guerin Crum; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, H. Richard; and her brother, Robert Summers.

A graveside service was held on Friday, November 1 at the First Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Plains. Arrangements by the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now