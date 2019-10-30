|
Gloria Guerin
Pompton Plains - Gloria Guerin, 95, of Pompton Plains, passed away on October 12, 2019.
Gloria was an active member of the First Reformed Church of Pompton Plains and built many friendships through the church circle. She worked as the school secretary at Pequannock Grammar School for 25 years and was active in the town's Seniors Group. She enjoyed playing bridge with various groups over the years and especially loved traveling with her husband, H. Richard Guerin.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Deborah Guerin Crum; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, H. Richard; and her brother, Robert Summers.
A graveside service was held on Friday, November 1 at the First Reformed Church Cemetery, Pompton Plains. Arrangements by the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.