|
|
Gloria J. Hunter
Paterson - Gloria Hunter, age 87, of Paterson, departed this life on February 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Charles, daughter Regina, sister Beatrice, and brothers, Charlie and Ronnie. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Gregory Kelly and Charles Kelly-Hunter, daughters, Amy Kelly-Fields, & Jeanette McBride, son-in-law James Fields, brother, Ollie, and sisters, Alice , Eva, and Betty Jean. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren Janelle, Tiffany, and Tamara (McBride), Quasheeda, Yasheiva, and Isiah (Fields), and 4 great grandchildren, Chanel, Bruce, Dylan, and King.
Service Tuesday March 10th 10AM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home, 256 Rosa Parks Blvd, Paterson
Visitation 9-10AM
braggfuneralhome.com