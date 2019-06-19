|
Gloria Jean Logan
- - Gloria, 91, formerly of Loveladies and Maywood, NJ, passed away on June 13, 2019. Born on Christmas Day in 1927, she was the youngest of twelve children born to Daniel and Antoinette Melchiorre of Hackensack, NJ, where she was raised. She attended Hackensack, High School.
Gloria followed in her older sisters' footsteps to become a standout bowler, earning a golden pins championship and achieving a high score of 298. It was in the bowling alleys where she honed her game, card playing skills, and sharp demeanor. Standing only five feet tall but always commanding a room, Gloria excelled at anything to which she set her mind. She mastered cooking, crossword puzzles, entertaining, and even bookkeeping, which she made her career for more than five decades, first at Dresher Brothers, then Hark Industries and finally DanMar Printing.
Undoubtedly, her greatest accomplishment was the family she created with her husband of 69 years, the late John "Jack" Logan. She is survived by her six children, Jacqueline Vest (Charles), Janet LaRose (Gerald), Jeffrey (Jerina), Jerome (Yolanda), John (Robyn), and Jeanne Dalie (Thomas), 24 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her brother Ronald Melchiorre (Sydney), sister Elaine Meyer, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly. While Gloria's loss created a great void in many people's hearts, she leaves behind an amazing legacy. She will be deeply missed. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11 am at Holy Trinity Church in Hackensack, New Jersey.