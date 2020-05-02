Gloria Kooman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Kooman

Little Ferry - Kooman, Gloria (nee Romano) a longtime resident of Little Ferry NJ. Moved to New Port Richey Fl. She Passed away April 26 2020. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her children, Teresa and Seton McNulty and Barbara and Michael Marvin, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She'll be laid to rest with her loving husband Raymond on Tuesday at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.. In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Breast Cancer. Vorheesingwersen.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Interment
George Washington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved