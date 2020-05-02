Gloria Kooman
Little Ferry - Kooman, Gloria (nee Romano) a longtime resident of Little Ferry NJ. Moved to New Port Richey Fl. She Passed away April 26 2020. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her children, Teresa and Seton McNulty and Barbara and Michael Marvin, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She'll be laid to rest with her loving husband Raymond on Tuesday at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.. In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Breast Cancer. Vorheesingwersen.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.