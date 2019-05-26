Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Bogota - Gloria L. Cole 91 of Bogota passed away May 24, 2019. An avid bowler she was the beloved wife of Robert A. Cole. Devoted mother of Cathy Zelinsky and husband Paul; Gloria Corrigan and husband John; Helen and Robert Cole. Dear sister of Rosalyn Tuccio and the late Helen Starace. Also survived by 4 loving grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The funeral will leave Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Wednesday morning at 9:30 for the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church at 10. Entombment Hackensack Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Joseph's RC Church or the NJ State Library Talking Book and Braille Center, 2300 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08618 would be appreciated.
