Gloria L. Schneider
Canton, GA - Gloria L. Schneider, age 96, of Canton, Georgia (formerly of Rutherford), passed away on April 5th 2020 at her home. Gloria was born in East Rutherford, New Jersey on October 23, 1923 to her late parents, Paul and Mary Elizabeth Jones. She attended St. Mary's Roman Catholic schools, graduated from Lyndhurst High School in 1941, and attended Caldwell College. She married Earl Schneider on June 23, 1945 during WWII while he was on leave from the Navy. She worked in the Human Resources department for the Erie Railroad during WWII. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, The Woman's Club of Rutherford, KIP Center, and St. Joseph's Home for Children. Gloria and Earl recently moved to Canton, GA in 2015. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Richard Johnson of Easton, PA.
Gloria is survived by her beloved husband of over 74 years, Earl Schneider; son, Gregory Schneider and his wife, MaryAnn of Cape Coral, FL; daughter, Deborah Sanders and her husband, Robert of Canton, GA; daughter Valerie Albecker and her husband, Robert of Lyndhurst, NJ; grandchildren, Robert Johnson, Lori Hartrum, Richard Johnson, Susan Woodring, Donna German, Frank Schneider, Robert E. Sanders, Katelyn Morgan, John Albecker and Mitchell Albecker; 24 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances regarding the Coronavirus, the memorial service will be at a later date and will be announces as soon as plans are finalized.