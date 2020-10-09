Gloria Linger
Gloria Linger passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 30, 2020 at 98 years young. She is survived by her two children, Carol and Bruce, her son-in-law, Jim, and her three grandchildren: Eric, Marc, and Julia. Gloria is predeceased by her husband, Dean, and her daughter-in-law Nilda.
Gloria Eleanor Ford was born on November 8, 1921 in Detroit, Michigan to Earle Ford and Eleanor Windisch. In 1926, Earle's job relocated the family to London, Ontario, Canada, where Gloria grew up. In 1937, the Ford family returned to Grosse Pointe, Michigan where Gloria graduated high school in 1938. She attended college, did her part for the war effort, and began her career working at a children's radio show in Detroit, where she met Dean Linger, the love of her life. On August 5,1950, they married and settled in Chicago, followed shortly by another move to Los Angeles. In 1954, the couple welcomed their daughter Carol, and in 1957, their son Bruce. The following year, the family moved to Montclair, NJ. Here, Gloria lovingly raised her children in an atmosphere filled with creative projects, music lessons, scouting, sports, bologna boat sandwiches, road trips, and days at the Jersey shore. By the late 1960s the couple's career paths changed; they opened 2 book stores and shared their love of cooking by teaching classes at the Montclair Adult School.
As her family grew, Gloria became a grandmother - one of her greatest joys. She was a magnificent storyteller, loved her garden, her many pets, and was deeply proud of her children and grandchildren. Gloria had a magical way of offering wise words whenever needed, and was always ready to make her famous Jell-O molded salad or California coleslaw. In 2018, Gloria moved to Cape Cod with Carol and Jim to enjoy the tranquility of New England, her new home, garden and birdfeeders, and her new kitten, Tinkerbell.
A lifelong Christian Scientist, Gloria remained an active member of her church as a Sunday School teacher, first reader, bookkeeper, and reading room manager. She drew enormous strength from her faith. Gloria often quoted one of her favorite passages by Mary Baker Eddy: "O gentle Presence, peace and joy and power; O life Divine that owns each waiting hour; Thou Love that guards each nestling's faltering flight; Keep thou my child on upward wing to night."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Gloria's name to: The First Church of Christ, Scientist, Montclair, NJ
