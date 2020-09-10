Gloria Lorayne Griffin
Cresskill - Gloria Griffin, age 95 of Cresskill, NJ, former resident of Closter, NJ, Woodland Hills and Tarzana, CA died peacefully at home the morning of September 9th, in the loving arms of her daughter Kim Dulligan. Gloria had been on Hospice for the prior two weeks after suffering a heart attack. Gloria was born in West New York, NJ on August 27, 1925 to the late Joseph J. Murray and Bertha (nee Kabot). Gloria attended Union Hill High School in Union City, NJ. Right after high school she worked for the Great American & Pacific Tea Company on Lexington Avenue in New York City. Gloria would marry the love of her life Gerald Griffin on April 13, 1952. Gloria's early life in Hudson County was full of fun and frolic with many of her Summers spent in Wisconsin, the childhood home of her mother Bertha. In Gloria's high school year book, she was described as "Chic, Sophisticated and Smooth" and that she was, along with the innate ability to "Tell it like it is". Gloria loved to travel including a cross-country trip via train from NYC to LA with her lifelong friend Fran Nigro in 1946. She continued to travel with her girlfriends until she was in well into her 80s with international trips from Malta to Ireland. In her later years Gloria would enjoy her time with her beloved late husband, Gerald "Jerry" Griffin. They enjoyed Jerry's retired time together with daily lunch outings including their favorite martinis and a chocolate-filled dessert. They were adored at all of their frequented spots. Gloria had an infectious mix of sass and charm that made everyone admire her, even in her final days. Gloria was a very loving wife, mother, grand-mother and friend. "Nana" as she was affectionately known leaves behind her loving children and their spouses, Brian Griffin (Georgene) of Park Ridge, NJ, Kim Dulligan (Peter) of Cresskill, NJ and Dean Griffin (Tina) of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Nana is also survived by four of her favorite people in the entire world her grand-children, Laura, Griffin, Liam Dulligan and Ryan Griffin. Visitation will be Saturday, September 12 from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. at Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly, NJ. Funeral services will also be held at Barrett immediately following the visitation. Internment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ny/NJ Chapter of the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org/NYNJ
) or Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org
)