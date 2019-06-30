|
Gloria Loscalzo
Paramus - Gloria Loscalzo of Paramus, NJ, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Affectionately known as "Aunt Gloria" to family & friends, she leaves behind two brothers and their families, which includes numerous nieces & nephews.
Gloria was born on December 12, 1932 and grew up in the Bronx. After graduating William Howard Taft High School, she attended City College of New York at night. Gloria's career and passion was in the financial industry working for various firms such as Merrill Lynch and Grundel & Co., however, Gloria was better known for owning pubs on the Upper East Side of Manhattan,Spark's Pub being one of them. Gloria loved reminiscing about the "good ol' days" and of her famous customers. People never got tired of hearing her stories.
Gloria loved her family, friends, and her pets. She was a true animal lover and was particularly concerned over the welfare of homeless animals. Gloria will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. A Memorial Service & "Celebration of Life" is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.