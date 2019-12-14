Services
Gloria M. Castillo Obituary
Gloria M. Castillo

Maywood - Castillo, Gloria M., 91 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 a resident of Maywood, NJ since 1959. She was an accountant for Georgia Pacific in NYC for 31 years. Gloria was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, a member of the Hackensack Leisure Club, the Senior Citizen Club of Tenafly and had a deep passion for animals. Survived by her cousin, Rosalie Gestal Stoker and her family and many, many dear friends. Predeceased by her sister, Blanche D. Castillo and her cousin, Theresa G. Peters.

Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood on Tues., December 17 at 10AM. Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity RC Church, 34 Maple Ave., Hackensack at 10:30AM. Burial George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus to follow. Visiting Monday 3 to 5PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Bidawee or your favorite animal charity would be appreciated. Visit trinkafaustini.com for directions/online condolences.
