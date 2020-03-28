|
|
Gloria M. Cotter
Hasbrouck Heights - Gloria M. Cotter, 87, of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, passed away peacefully at the West Caldwell Care Center on March 26, 2020. She was born in the South Bronx on September 26, 1932, where as a child she encountered for the first time one James F. Cotter, Jr. She graduated from Walton High School, after which she was employed by Anheuser-Busch in the Bronx. She eventually married James F. Cotter, Jr. and relocated to New Jersey, where, over the years, she was employed by Stern's department store, Majestic Industries, and New York Cutting and Gumming. At each turn she accumulated more and more lifelong friends, which was a defining characteristic of her personality.
Gloria is predeceased by her beloved husband James F. Cotter, Jr., and her and James' very first child, Janet. She is survived by six children: James F. III, and his spouse Bethanne, of Stroudsburg, PA; Brian, and his spouse Joanne Goodwin of Alexandria, VA; Daniel and his spouse Elayne of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; David and his spouse Gina of Paramus, NJ; Elizabeth and her spouse Stuart Minkowitz of East Hanover, NJ, and Matthew of Brooklyn, NY. Several generations soon followed, with 12 grandchildren: Christine, Kaitlyn, and Meghan; Erin, Peter, and Samantha; Ronan, Conner, Caleb and Braeden; and Karina and James. Great Grandchildren were soon to follow: Nicholas, Anthony, Jordan, Trinity, and Avery Ray. She also had many nieces, nephews and extended family in America and Scotland. Each of them cherished the time they spent with her, and despite its vast size, Gloria had room for all of them in her heart.
She was equally blessed to have in her life a loving brother in John Welsh, and his beloved wife Irene.
Gloria was a devoted parishioner of Corpus Christi Church in Hasbrouck Heights and an active member of the Rosary Society, Meals with a Mission, the Red Hat Society, and REACH. Wherever she lived, her door was forever open to others.
Through it all Gloria was constantly on the go, ready with a smile and a hello—which usually, if not almost always, resulted in a fabulously memorable conversation. For this and thousands of other reasons she will be forever in our hearts.
Services will be private and burial will be at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. A Memorial Service at Corpus Christi Church will be offered at a later date. A celebration of her life is tentatively scheduled for sometime in September. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights and to leave condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com