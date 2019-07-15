Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria D'Amore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria M. D'Amore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria M. D'Amore Obituary
Gloria M. D'Amore

Clifton - Gloria M. D'Amore (nee Scalzo) of Clifton formerly of North Bergen and Marshall's Creek, PA. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old. Gloria was predeceased by her devoted husband Jesse V. D'Amore, Sr. with whom she was married 59 years. Her sister Yolanda (Scalzo) Gabrielle and her Brother Emmanuel Scalzo. She was the beloved mother of Diane D'Amore, Jesse V. D'Amore, Jr. and Sandra (D'Amore) Urato and her husband Angelo Urato. Cherished grandmother of Jesse V. D'Amore, III and his wife Lora D. D'Amore, Diana Urato Burness and her husband Robert Burness and Amanda D'Amore and Gabriella Urato. Great grandmother of Jesse V. D'more, IV, Robert Edward Burness, III, Giovanna and Nicolette. Also survived by many devoted and beloved nieces and nephews.Gloria was an accomplished and avid baker and cook. From her early years having a family restaurant in North Bergen, NJ and throughout her life, she passed down her love of baking to her children and grandchildren keeping alive the many traditions of her Italian heritage. She was good friends to many, keeping close her childhood girlfriends. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, July 17th at 11:30 AM. Interment following at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, July 16th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM with a 8 PM Service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Gloria's name to the Care Plus Foundation: https://www.careplusnj.org/make-a-donation/ would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now