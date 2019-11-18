|
|
Gloria (Lypka) Nalewajko
Gloria (Lypka) Nalewajko passed away on November 17, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton, she worked as a clerk for Manhattan Rubber Co., Passaic, for 32 years before retiring in June of 1973. A parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Gloria was a member of the St. Nicholas Senior Club and the Ladies Auxiliary.
Beloved wife of the late Lucian J. Nalewajko who passed away in 2008. Devoted mother of Mary Ann Dunn and her husband Jim of Paterson. Cherished grandmother of Heather and Caitlyn. Loving Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear sister-in-law of Stephen Nalewajko of Wyoming, PA.
Visiting Wednesday 3-7 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Thursday 10 AM at the funeral home and 11 AM at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Passaic. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack.
