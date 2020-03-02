|
|
Gloria P. Masella
Cliffside Park - Gloria P. Masella (nee Tuminelli), 77, of Cliffside Park, NJ died peacefully on Saturday February 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she lived in Cliffside Park all of her life. Predeceased by her husband Frank Masella, parents Frank and Angelina Tuminelli, sister Rosann Ferranda, brother Ronald Tuminelli and son-in-law Mike Wunner. Gloria is survived by her children Donna Masella, Darlene Wunner, Frank Masella and wife Julie and grandchildren Michael, Ryan, Calvin and Kyra. A special thanks to Nydia Rivera for the love, care and attention she gave to Gloria. Gloria spent many years as a beautician and manicurist and also worked in the Cliffside Park school system. She was an active parishioner of Epiphany RC Church and enjoyed volunteering her time to Girl Scouts and CP Little League. Gloria treasured her husband, children, family members and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved spending time with her extended family and friends and was happiest doing for others, whether it was lending a shoulder to cry on, opening her home to someone in need, or offering a home-cooked meal. Her compassion and love for other people was limitless. Friends and family may visit at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home 780 Anderson Ave. Cliffside Park on Wednesday March 4 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at 10am at Epiphany RC Church 247 Knox Ave Cliffside Park. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery and Mausoleum 2070 Hoefleys Lane, Fort Lee, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Gloria to Alzheimer's Disease Research at BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org/stop" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org/stop AD or the at .