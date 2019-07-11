Services
Holy Angels Parish Church
465 Main St
Little Falls, NJ 07424
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church
465 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ

Gloria Perazzo Fazio Obituary
Gloria Perazzo Fazio

Woodland Park - Gloria Perazzo Fazio, 96, of Woodland Park, departed this life on July 8, 2019. Gloria was predeceased by her loving husband Patrick. In addition to her role as a loving homemaker for her family, she was also a member and former President of the West Paterson Senior Citizens Club for many years and ensured that all seniors enjoyed life by organizing trips to Wildwood and many holiday parties. Her loving and generous spirit touched everyone she met. After retiring, Gloria was an avid camper and enjoyed traveling the country with her husband and hiking exciting places like the Adirondacks and Zion Park, UT. She was the adored mother of Steven Fazio and his wife Nancy, Candice Errico, Jody Esteve and her husband Nick, and Scott Fazio and his wife Denise and the cherished grandmother to Matthew, Paul, Ben, Patrick, Vincent, Zachary, Jenna, Jennifer, Ashley and great-grandchildren Cameron, Avienne and Sophia. She is also survived by her sister Theresa Basile. A memorial Mass will be offered on Saturday, July 13th at 9:30 am at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church, 465 Main Street, Little Falls, NJ. Memorial donations may be sent to the or to the . More at www.santangelofuneral.com
