Gloria Ranieri
Gloria Ranieri

Elmwood Park - Gloria Ranieri, age 93, of Elmwood Park, NJ passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Born in Ridgefield Park, NJ, she resided in Elmwood Park for over 40 years. A faithful and active parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn, she was a member of the Rosary Society. A world traveler, Gloria also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing.

Prior to retiring, she was a telephone operator with New Jersey Bell for many years.

She is predeceased by beloved companions Oscar Lorenz and Lenny Abazua and survived by dear friends JoAnn Ryan, Beth McCann and many more over the years.

Friends will be received Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gloria to St. Anne R.C. Church would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:15 - 11:15 AM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Anne R.C. Church
