|
|
Gloria Solomon
Fort Lee - Gloria Solomon, 91 years old, of Fort Lee, NJ, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on February 9, 2020. In heaven, she will join Bernard, her husband of nearly 60 years, her son Bruce, her sister Joyce, her mother Lillian, and generations of loving family. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy and Ami, son-in-law Howard, and six adoring grandchildren, Lindsay and husband Evan, Wesley, Madison, Lily, and Benjamin.
Gloria's greatest passions in life were going to the theater, spending time with her lifelong friends at the movies or at weekly dinners, and world travel, recently having gone on safari in South Africa and visited Kangaroo Island in Australia. She lived every day with tremendous joy, generosity, and spirit - never missing an event or celebration. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ). Immediately following the service, interment will be held at New Montefiore Cemetery (1180 North Wellwood Avenue, West Babylon, NY 11704). Gloria's family will be sitting Shiva at Gloria's apartment on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 4:00 - 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation in Gloria's name to VNA Health Group.