|
|
Gloria Stoffels
Haledon - Gloria Stoffels 90 years old, lifelong resident of Haledon, N.J. passed away Sunday April 19, wife of the late Leo Stoffels Sr. Survived by her two sons Robert Stoffels (his wife, Anne-Marie), Leo Stoffels Jr. (his wife, Linda) and four grandchildren Catherine (Stoffels) Johannessen, husband Richard, Bryan Stoffels, Tabetha (Stoffels) Holley, husband Jim and David Stoffels, wife Wendy. Also survived by seven great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. All services will be private. Please consider a contribution to the Haledon Ambulance. Arrangements are by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.delozito.com