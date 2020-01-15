Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Wild
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria V. (Blow) Wild

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria V. (Blow) Wild Obituary
Gloria V. (nee Blow) Wild

Lyndhurst - Gloria V. (nee Blow) Wild, age 94, of Lyndhurst, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Mrs. Wild was a resident of Lyndhurst for over 45 years.

Gloria worked as a secretary for Wallace & Tiernan in Belleville for 39 years, retiring in 1987. She loved to volunteer and gave much of her time to organizations that she served. Gloria was a member of the Easter Star P Chapter in Nutley and Order of the Amaranth Adoniram Chapter #22 in Lyndhurst, as well as serving as Past President and Secretary for the Ladies Auxiliary Masonic Club and Past Secretary of the American Legion Auxiliary, both in Lyndhurst.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Lawrence Wild in 1982, by her children, Glenda Mosio and Sharlene and Glenn Harbeck, by her sisters, Alice Mashek, Dorothy Baker, and Dolores Stuhler, and by her son-in-law, George Wolf in 2018. She is survived by her loving daughter, Carol Wolf, by her cherished grandchildren, George Wolf and his wife, Ann, David Wolf and his wife, Julie, Caryn Mosio and her husband, Kevin Gallagher, Steven Harbeck and his wife, Misty, Jennifer Waters and her husband, Justin, and Cheryl Heydinger and her husband, Aaron, by her dear 7 great granddaughters and 1 great grandson, and by loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4-8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Friday, January 17 at 10 AM where a funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -