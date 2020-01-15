|
Gloria V. (nee Blow) Wild
Lyndhurst - Gloria V. (nee Blow) Wild, age 94, of Lyndhurst, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Mrs. Wild was a resident of Lyndhurst for over 45 years.
Gloria worked as a secretary for Wallace & Tiernan in Belleville for 39 years, retiring in 1987. She loved to volunteer and gave much of her time to organizations that she served. Gloria was a member of the Easter Star P Chapter in Nutley and Order of the Amaranth Adoniram Chapter #22 in Lyndhurst, as well as serving as Past President and Secretary for the Ladies Auxiliary Masonic Club and Past Secretary of the American Legion Auxiliary, both in Lyndhurst.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Lawrence Wild in 1982, by her children, Glenda Mosio and Sharlene and Glenn Harbeck, by her sisters, Alice Mashek, Dorothy Baker, and Dolores Stuhler, and by her son-in-law, George Wolf in 2018. She is survived by her loving daughter, Carol Wolf, by her cherished grandchildren, George Wolf and his wife, Ann, David Wolf and his wife, Julie, Caryn Mosio and her husband, Kevin Gallagher, Steven Harbeck and his wife, Misty, Jennifer Waters and her husband, Justin, and Cheryl Heydinger and her husband, Aaron, by her dear 7 great granddaughters and 1 great grandson, and by loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4-8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Friday, January 17 at 10 AM where a funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com