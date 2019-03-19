|
|
Gloria Vega
Lafayette - Vega, Gloria (nee Melendez), age 82 of Lafayette at rest in Lafayette on March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raoul C. Vega (1996). Loving mother of Ramon Chico of Clifton, Raoul Vega Jr., of Newton, Jeanette Smith of Hamburg, Wanda Vega of Lawrenceville, GA, Beatrice Lorenzo of Paterson, Sonia L. Vega of Paterson, and the late Hector L. Vega. Dear step-mother of Yolanda Torres of Pennsylvania. Adoring grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 10. Caring sister of Petrin Barriga of NY, Manuel Melendez of Puerto Rico, and the late Irma Morales. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, she lived there until 1953. She then moved to Paterson where she lived for most of her life before moving to Hamburg. She was a seamstress for Various Textile Companies in the Paterson area for many years before retiring in 1994. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.