Gloria (VanLoon) Wisse
Gloria (nee Van Loon) Wisse

Lodi - Gloria (nee Van Loon), 91, of Saddle Brook, formerly of Lodi, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Gloria enjoyed reading, cooking, and vacationing at the Jersey shore. She adored spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her.

Cherished wife of the late Jacob (2010). Loving mother of Gail Wisse, Barbara Zander (Harry), Gloria Greenling, Kathy Schuster (David), James Wisse (Lori), Lori Tagerty (Michael), Susan Nasto (Michael), and the late Lisa Wisse. Treasured grandmother of John, Harry, Daniel, Emily, Eric, Kelsey, Kevin, Jacob, Troy, Shaye, Nicole, James, Patrick, Peter, and six great-grandchildren. Dear sister-in-law of Josephine Gilbert and Naomi Wisse. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020. Interment will follow at 11:45 am at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

Donations in Gloria's name may be made to the Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 93 Market Street, Saddle Brook, NJ, 07663.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
