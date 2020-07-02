Gloria Wolf
Rochelle Park - Gloria, (nee Massey), 94, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Family will receive friends on Sunday July 5, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday July 6, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or Grateful Doggies Rescue 244 Meadow Ave, Chester, NY 10918.To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com