Glen Rock - Gopal Metharam Ramchandani passed away on February 8, 2019. He was born in Hyderabad, India on February 7, 1946 to Metharam and Ganga Ramchandani and was the second eldest of nine brothers and two sisters. In 1968, Gopal immigrated to the United States from Indore, India to start a custom tailoring business. In 1976, Gopal transitioned his career and started an import/export business Ganesh Imports in Manhattan - focusing on ladies garments, serving clients in the Tri-State area. In 1973, Gopal married the love of his life, our mother, Asha Ramchandani. They welcomed their first child, Nisha, in 1974, second child Jeetin, in 1981, and third child Rakhee, in 1982. He was a wonderful husband, devout father, professional, and friend to many. Gopal was kind, warmhearted and beloved to all who knew him. His relentless support and unconditional love for his family lives on. We will miss his beautiful smile, devotion and strength. Gopal is survived by his wife Asha Ramchandani, daughter Nisha Advaney, son-in-law Sunil Advaney and his grandchildren Trisha and Vivek Advaney, son Jeetin Ramchandani and daughter-in-law Anjali Ramchandani, and daughter Rakhee Ramchandani. Funeral Services were held on February 11, 2019.
